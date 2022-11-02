Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway

By Madeline Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Thanksgiving is coming early in McDonough at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Shaquille O’Neal.

With inflation and people still struggling after COVID layoffs, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office wanted to make sure their community can still celebrate the holidays properly. So, in two weeks, they’re welcoming folks in need into the Tabernacle of Praise Church for turkey, fried chicken, pie, and all the fixings.

Since basketball star Shaquille O’Neal lives right around the corner, he decided to join in on the Thanks for Giving Giveaway, or as he calls it, Shaqsgiving.

“People are going through a lot, and I just want to make sure I do my part, seen and unseen,” said O’Neal.

“We help probably 20 to 30 families per week now, helping with rent, utilities, helping a lot of our children in our schools, they’re struggling as well, and so us doing this is definitely going to be a blessing to them this holiday season and hopefully it’ll offer hope to people, let them know they’re not by themselves,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

The Thanks for Giving Giveaway will be on Nov. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1640 GA-42 NORTH, McDonough, GA 30253. The Sheriff stresses that this is for families in need.

