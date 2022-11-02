Department of Public Safety warning people to be aware of scammers posing as sheriffs

By Chloe Marklay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — In recent weeks, several people have come here to the sheriff division booking and receiving station to self-report — after they receive a call from a scammer telling them they owe money.

Scammers are claiming to be deputy sheriffs to trick people into believing they owe money for breaking the law.

These scammers will tell people they need to send money through a cash app to pay for outstanding warrants, traffic citations, or fines for missed jury duty.

the department of public safety chief deputy, Lanikoa Dobrowolsky says if someone asks for a payment, you know it’s a scam.

“We’re never going to do that. What’s hitting home for a lot of us is they’re using my name, saying this is and they’re calling me a lieutenant, lieutenant dobrowolsky dobs with the sheriff’s department, you have a warrant you need to make this payment, obviously it’s not me making those calls” shares Dobrowolsky.

After collecting money, scammers will then tell the person they need to turn themself in the sheriff division booking and receiving station.

So far, 6 people have turned themselves in to the station.

The department continues to receive calls reporting scammers and warns people to be cautious so they don’t fall victim.

You should never provide personal information over the phone, don’t communicate with unsolicited emails or texts, and never open suspicious emails or links.

If you receive a text, call, or email, you should immediately contact the sheriff division to report it.

Its number is 808-586-1352.

