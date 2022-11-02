17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting

By KTRK Staff

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple roosters were found when deputies arrested three men accused of cockfighting in Porter on Sunday.

Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse on Oct. 30.

At the residence, officials reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit also responded to assist with the investigation and seize the animals.

Aron Rodriguez, Christian Ramirez and Jerardo Lara were arrested and charged with cockfighting. All three men were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

With assistance from the Houston SPCA, the roosters and chicks were relocated to their facility for intake process and medical care. They will be held until the outcome of the seizure hearing.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, as well as making, selling or possessing any cockfighting material.

In Texas, it is also a crime to attend cockfights.

