Teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother’s voice

By Aubry Killion

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald’s.

When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother.

“Mama, please hurry up she’s got a gun,” said Tenia Hill on a 911 call recording.

Hill was in desperate need of help.

“We are going to hurry, give me a description,” her mother, Teri Clark said in the 911 recording.

Hill was working at the McDonald’s on South Claiborne Avenue at the time of the robbery.

WDSU Investigates obtained surveillance footage of the incident. The video shows when she said an armed woman came inside the restaurant and locked Hill and other staff in a freezer.

“I was really scared because I would never imagined at my first job I would be getting robbed let alone having a gun pointed at me,” said Hill.

Hill was able to remain calm. She was able to call 911 from inside the freezer.

“I was very worried because I didn’t want my mom to have to bury her youngest child. I could have lost my life, but she saved my life. I was very happy,” said Hill.

Clark is an assistant operations manager at the Orleans Parish Communications District.

“I was in a state of shock,” said Clark.

Clark was set to be off at the time her daughter called, but she decided to stay late to help staff.

She was able to keep her daughter calm and provide critical information to get the New Orleans Police Department to the scene.

“Where it broke me down was when my child said ‘We are in the freezer,'” said Clark. “While I was taking the call tears were coming down my face. I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability.”

Once NOPD was on scene, Clark needed to make sure her daughter was OK.

She then went back to work the next day.

Tyrell Morris, executive director 17:45:57-11

“If I could clone Teri I would,” OPCD executive director Tyrell Morris said. “I would remind everyone we have people under the headset that have feelings and emotions. We are committed to your safety 365 days a year even when it’s our own child. Our staff vacancy rate has dropped by 25 percent and for the first time in over a year we are seeing an increase in the improvements of call answer times to meet national standard times over the prior year.”

In her 24 years with OPCD, Clark said she has never received a call from a family member.

“When you call 911 do not hang up, give us a chance to answer all the questions,” said Clark.

“She is the GOAT. Greatest of all time, that is the greatest dispatcher I know,” said Hill.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.