Residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets.

Some emergency vet clinics say they’ve seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes.

For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern.

“I have a dog that is seven and a half pounds, and we don’t have a fence,” Uhruh said. “I always worry when I let her out that a coyote is just going to snatch her up.”

She says she’s been seeing more coyotes around her neighborhood lately.

“We’ll be driving to school early in the morning when it’s still dark outside and we’ll just see them run across the streets,” Uhruh said.

Residents across Johnson County are saying the same.

“My neighborhood has a lot of coyotes,” Hannah Cox said. “My brother’s close friend has a little dog and when they let it out, it got bit by a coyote and its whole ribcage was smashed.”

KMBC 9 talked to neighbors who said to keep their pets safe, they keep them leashed, have a light in the backyard, and try not to leave them unsupervised — especially at night.

“It helps having a fence,” Cox said.

Fences can also help to keep coyotes away, but they can jump high so it’s always good to err on the side of caution.

“I’m always out there with her, especially at night,” Uhruh said.

They’re hoping neighbors will keep an eye out so everyone can keep their pets safe.

