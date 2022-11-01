Police release information about state auditor candidate’s arrest

By Adam Roberts

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday.

In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department.

During the trial, Diamond Arnold-Johnson said in court that she, not her husband, was the one who wrote the posts.

Arick Johnson was acquitted as a result.

Little Rock police began obtaining a warrant for Diamond Arnold-Johnson’s arrest on the charge that her husband had been originally arrested for.

On October 13, 2022, officers attempted to serve the warrant. Diamond Arnold-Johnson didn’t comply, according to the release, and SWAT was called to the scene.

Law enforcement decided not to escalate the situation and called off SWAT, according to police.

They eventually served the warrant on the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is running for state auditor against current state treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican, and Simeon Snow, a Libertarian.

Milligan and Snow both said Friday that Arnold-Johnson should drop out of the race.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement saying they believe in due process and that people should be held accountable for any criminal behavior.

