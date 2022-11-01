Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue.

Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never went out across the scanner.

Then, moments later, just after 7 p.m., police say an adult male driver went around the barricades at the Halloween event and approached the officer, who then shot the driver.

Video from neighbors shows the gold sedan barrel through barricades, turn onto Minne Lusa, come to a stop, then accelerate into the crowded street. Other video captures audio from the officers weapons as trick-or-treaters run from the area. Neighbors said people at the event tried to stop the car and at points as he drove down the boulevard, were able to get the man to stop.

There were hundreds of people at the event at the time, including many children, celebrating the annual neighborhood Halloween event.

Police do not believe the driver actually hit anyone with the vehicle, and there are no reports of any other serious injuries. Officers said they don’t believe the man had a weapon or fired any shots at officers.

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle. Paramedics took the driver to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers still called for backup, and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded.

