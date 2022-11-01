Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The two new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium have their official names.

The cuties had been going by “926” and “929.” The aquarium let the public vote on the names. The nine-month old females were found separately off the coast of California without any family.

After 9,000 were casts, their new names were chosen: Willow and Suri.

