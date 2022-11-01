Life-sized doll found hanging from tree

By Ryan Hughes

ELK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.

The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation.

“You know, it’s wrong,” Ronald Jones said. “I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death.”

Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging from a tree only a few houses down from where he lives on Buck Road in Elk Township.

“You don’t expect that,” Jones said, “but there’s a transition taking place with neighbors.”

According to witnesses, a three-to-four-foot doll — which appeared to look like a Black girl — was seen hanging from this tree near the busy road with a noose around its neck.

A picture was posted on Facebook and quickly drew a lot of reactions.

“I’m unsure if they get the concept of what’s going on in the world,” one neighbor said.

This woman didn’t want to appear on camera but said her fiancé saw their neighbor hanging the doll at night.

She calls it uncalled for and not a good idea.

“Certain things are just common sense,” she said. “That action right there, it was not the best plan.”

There are pumpkins on the steps outside the home and a witch at the base of the tree.

It’s unclear if the doll was meant to be a part of a Halloween display, but neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with say it’s insensitive and inappropriate.

“Regardless of if it was a White doll, a Black doll, Chinese, just the actual it hanging from a tree by its lonesome is the issue,” the woman said.

When CBS Philadelphia tried to knock on the door of the people living at the home, for their side of the story, Elk Township police asked us to move across the street.

Police also said they have no comment at this time, except the case is under investigation.

