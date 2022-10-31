Pups show off their costumes during Aloft Asheville’s 6th Howl-O-Ween Dog Party

By Joel Seymour

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — As western North Carolina residents get their costumes ready for Halloween on Monday, Asheville’s pups were already celebrating at the annual “Howl-O-Ween Dog Party.”

Families and their dogs gathered at Aloft Asheville Downtown to enjoy raffles, vendors and the main attraction — the doggie costume contest.

All donations received during the event go directly to Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue.

“This is a really, really great benefit to Charlie’s Angels. It’s a fun time; you get to bring your dog, you get to dress up, your dog gets to dress up — it’s a really fun event. If you weren’t able to make this one, that you’re certainly able to come next year,” said Dexter Hazel, general manager at Aloft.

This was the sixth year Aloft Asheville Downtown has hosted their Howl-O-Ween event.

