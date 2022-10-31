High Point man arrested, charged following narcotics investigation

By WXII Staff

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WXII) — A man from High Point was arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members, according to police.

Police said officers executed two search warrants at two units in an apartment complex on Grayson Street around 11 a.m. Detectives found a loaded semiautomatic firearm, one loaded rifle, extended handgun magazines, about 255 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $300 in cash.

Officers arrested and charged 20-year-old Robiyon Townsend with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity. He was also served an existing failure to appear warrant, High Point police said.

