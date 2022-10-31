“Come eat me”: Andy Reid talks trades, candy and costumes on Halloween

By KMBC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their week 8 bye.

The team was busy during the break, trading for a 2021 first-round wide receiver from the New York Giants.

Andy Reid addressed that trade in his first week 9 press conference.

The coach was quick to downplay the role that Kadarius Toney would have in the offense in the coming weeks. However, Reid did say that the wideout was healthy, and the team would look for ways to get him involved in the offense come Sunday.

Big Red wasn’t all business on Monday. The Chiefs head coach was also asked about his favorite Halloween candy growing up.

His answer, Mr. Goodbar, was a surprising choice.

The coach also said Peanut M&Ms are a favorite too.

While not the most popular Halloween option, Reid’s answer for his favorite costume is a considerably more popular pic. Even though he acknowledged he was a ‘big kid’ growing up, the head coach said his Batman costume made him feel like he could fly.

Reid also took time to recap the Chiefs win against the 49ers. After they beat up on the Rams in week 8, he felt even more proud of the win against the NFC unit.

The team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also had some fun during his time away from the team. On Saturday, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

The Chiefs will be back in week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.