90-year-old woman accused of stealing cash and voucher from wallet at Rivers Casino
By Nick Matoney
PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A 90-year-old woman is accused of stealing cash and a voucher from a wallet at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino.
Norma Buchwach, 90, of Pittsburgh, faces a misdemeanor theft charge.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim left his wallet on the seat of a slot machine at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino on Sunday.
Police said Buchwach took the wallet, sifted through it, removed items and then went to a restroom and discarded the wallet.
Police said another patron turned in the wallet and Buchwach left the casino before police were notified.
Police said $1,000 in cash and a voucher worth more than $300 was stolen.
Buchwach faces a preliminary hearing in December.
