90-year-old woman accused of stealing cash and voucher from wallet at Rivers Casino

By Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A 90-year-old woman is accused of stealing cash and a voucher from a wallet at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino.

Norma Buchwach, 90, of Pittsburgh, faces a misdemeanor theft charge.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim left his wallet on the seat of a slot machine at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino on Sunday.

Police said Buchwach took the wallet, sifted through it, removed items and then went to a restroom and discarded the wallet.

Police said another patron turned in the wallet and Buchwach left the casino before police were notified.

Police said $1,000 in cash and a voucher worth more than $300 was stolen.

Buchwach faces a preliminary hearing in December.

