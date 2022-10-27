Student hit by truck while walking to school dies from her injuries

By Pat Reavy

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL) — A Springville High School senior hit by a pickup truck while walking to school on Tuesday has died from her injuries, police announced Wednesday night.

Lilly Warren was hit about 7:45 a.m. near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is close to the high school. Springville Police Chief Lance Haigh said she was crossing the road when she was hit by the pickup. Other details about the accident have not been released.

At the time, the chief stated that Lilly was taken to Utah Valley Hospital with “serious injuries” and that emergency crews were “optimistic she would survive.”

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser page, Lilly “was resuscitated at the scene” but “suffered multiple injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury.”

Wednesday evening, the police department released a statement from the family who called Lilly the “light of our life.”

“Her accident has impacted her younger brothers and so many of her family, friends, classmates, and every person that Lilly met and made immediate friends with. We are so grateful to all of the witnesses, first responders, bystanders, and Utah Valley Hospital staff who rendered life-saving care to Lilly and helped her to survive one more day so that we could all be gathered around her and let her know how much she is loved before she passed. We had an amazing day with some reassuring hand squeezes that let us all know that Lilly could hear us.”

The family also stated that their hearts go out to the driver of the truck that hit her.

“So many lives have been affected by this accident. Lilly will live on through organ donation and will bless the lives of other families who have waited for their own miracle.”

To help offset medical costs, a GoFundMe* account was established by a family friend with the title, “Laugh Like Lilly.”

