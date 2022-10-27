‘I love my momma. I miss her so much’: Daughter wants justice after former Triad nurse gave lethal doses of Insulin to patients, officials say

By Louie Tran

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A daughter is urging for justice after her mother’s death, one of the victims, a former Triad nurse is accused of killing after administering lethal doses of Insulin, officials said.

COURT:

On Wednesday, Jonathan Hayes, 47, a former nurse with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, appeared in court for his first hearing at the Forsyth County District Court at 9:30 a.m.

The judge said Hayes faces a possibility of life in jail or the death penalty for each of the two counts of murder he faces, and a possibility of 472 months in jail for attempted murder.

He’s being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. His next court date is scheduled for November 10.

INVESTIGATION:

On Tuesday, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said at a press conference that he will charge Hayes with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He said Hayes administered lethal doses of Insulin to Gwen Crawford on January 5, 2021 and Vickie Lingerfelt on January 22. Both died. He also administered a near fatal dose to a third patient on December 1, 2021, O’Neill said, and that patient survived.

O’Neill said the investigation showed that Hayes acted alone, and did not know the patients personally.

He did not release details on the suspect’s motive.

ATRIUM HEALTH WAKE FOREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER:

WXII 12 News reached out to leaders with the hospital for their response. They shared the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by this situation. When we first learned of these disturbing events, we reached out to extend our deepest condolences and apologies to the patients’ family members.

As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established patient safety processes, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated their employment. We immediately contacted law enforcement and have also notified the appropriate regulators and licensing boards and have been working with them throughout their investigations.

We sincerely appreciate the diligent efforts of the Winston-Salem Police Department and District Attorney Jim O’Neill and pledge our full support to them as they continue to determine facts related to the case.

What is alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the high standards of safety and integrity that we always expect from each and every one of our dedicated teammates. We have conducted an in-depth analysis to ensure we have done everything possible so an event like this can never happen again.”

ASHLEY JOHNSON PARKER:

WXII 12 News talked with Ashley Johnson Parker, the daughter of Gwen Crawford, Wednesday.

“I’m glad they did get him, and that my mom can finally rest, but I’m hurt,” she said.

Johnson Parker opened up and shared her thoughts of how her mother impacted the community, and helped her and her sisters as a single mother.

Johnson Parker said her mother was a counselor, and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

She had a passion for helping people in the community.

Johnson Parker said she felt her mother’s big heart as she raised her and her two older sisters by herself. She said, “I used to crawl into bed with her, and talk to her about everything.”

Her passion and love for others were felt and seen by many, she shared.

“Everybody just loved her. She was very outspoken. Very in-depth person with the biggest personality, but you can’t help, but to love her,” she said.

Johnson Parker said her mother traveled to Winston-Salem last October to get medical treatment. She had chest pain in December, and had open heart surgery.

“She was actually going to leave the hospital to go to rehab,” Johnson Parker said.

Gwen Crawford leaves behind three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, a large community she touched throughout the years.

As the family remembers Crawford, Johnson Parker said she’s leaning on her faith during this difficult time.

“I’m not an eye for an eye. I know God will lead my way. God is first. My mom was very heavy on that. I know he controls everything. He got this far. So let it be revealed on what really happened,” she told WXII 12 News.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.