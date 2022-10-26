Vulnerable adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

By KAPP Staff

YAKIMA, Washington (KAPP) — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her.

As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice in the state over allegations that she financially exploited a vulnerable adult.

Official documents obtained by KAPP-KVEW confirmed that concurrent reviews from the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) and Adult Protective Services (APS) allegedly found a basis in the claims that Beebe was responsible for exploiting this vulnerable individual, whose identity is being withheld.

In turn, she will be restricted from being employed in a role that requires her to have unsupervised contact with vulnerable adults. Beebe is accused of violating RCW 18.130.180. (Section 5), which relates to unprofessional conduct while working with vulnerable individuals.

Beebe, who received her credential in November 2011, is also on a long-term care abuse and neglect registry from the DSHS. Among the repercussions are a fine worth $250, eight hours of continuing education and a responsibility to cover costs related to this decision.

She will also no longer be able to work in certain applicable facilities under an agreement reached on June 14, 2022. However, she will become eligible to apply for reinstatement three years after the terms of this agreement are completed.

