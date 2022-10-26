Firefighters rescue young child from burning building

By Alyse Jones

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Firefighters rescued a young child from a burning building in Oklahoma City.

It was a daring rescue of a young child who was trapped in an apartment in a burning building over the weekend. On Monday, the damages could still be seen at the apartment complex off Robinson Avenue and Southwest 89th Street.

The fire caused several units to be evacuated and left a child in serious condition.

“Firefighters were prepared for the worst on their way to this call,” said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Alarms were still sounding Monday afternoon after a fire at the Cape Cod Condominiums left a 4 to 5-year-old boy hospitalized.

“The thing about this fire that’s interesting is even as the firefighters were responding to the incident, dispatchers were talking to people who were calling this in and those people were saying that there’s children trapped inside this apartment,” Fulkerson said.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, a resident said there was a child stuck in the living room of an apartment. They could hear him screaming from outside.

Firefighters then fought the flames to find the little boy and saved his life.

“That’s what people expect us to do, that’s why we’re here. Our firefighters said there was fire above the child in the living room where they located him and was able to remove him from that living room area that was well-involved in fire,” Fulkerson said.

He was treated for burn injuries and smoke inhalation, but firefighters have been told the child is out of the hospital. Firefighters said there were no other injuries reported but the damages were extremely costly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.