Authorities say 1 person killed when bridge under construction collapse

By KMBC 9 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A bridge under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, killing one person.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the collapse was reported at 1:44 p.m. at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. The bridge spans Carroll Creek.

The scene is east of Kearney.

Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said workers were pouring concrete when the collapse happened. One worker was killed. Three others were trapped.

Boyd said the fire department had to reinforce the bridge structure before they could extricate.

Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter told KMBC 9 Investigates the bridge is not and has not been open to the public.

“There were workers out there working on it today, which is, you know, part of the concern here has been their safety and well-being,” he said.

Initial information Carpenter received indicated, “There were four of them who were working on it and then when the thing collapsed, to some extent it collapsed down on top of them.”

The bridge is currently listed on a list of construction projects with a scheduled completion date of this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.