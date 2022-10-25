Rescue 82 returns from Ukraine after providing aid and supplies

By Karen Aguilar

Tennessee (WRCB) — Rescue 82 volunteers have returned from helping Ukrainians overseas during their fight against Russia. It is a nonprofit that provides supplies, medical aid, and medical training.

The team members are made up of mostly Chattanooga Swat and Police officers with one business owner. Their training has made them the perfect volunteers to help.

Hunter Morgan with Rescue 82 described his time on the front lines of Ukraine during their ongoing war with Russia.

“There was artillery fire going off all around us and a couple of times artillery shells landing within sight distance,” said Morgan.

Morgan is back and showed us some of the medical supplies he and his team handed out during their time in Ukraine.

He is one of the five volunteers with Rescue 82 who went to help Ukrainians with skills learned on the force to do it properly.

“T triple C stands for “Tactical Combat Casualty Care.” Medical aid under combat during combat or in tactical situations,” said Morgan.

They also helped Ukrainians suffering from PTSD.

Additionally, they trained Ukrainians to use emergency medical supplies such as tourniquets.

“One of the things we teach over there is” high and tight,” whether we do the arm or the leg, we are going to go up as high as we can,” said Morgan as he demonstrated how it is done.

He said Rescue 82 helped around 1,000 Ukrainians- both civilians and troops- breaking up into two teams.

“One team went and kind of focused on the front lines and the troops and the training, the education portion and the motivation. And the other team focused on the villages and the civilian population who aren’t getting food who don’t have medical supplies,” said Morgan.

This is the second trip they have been on—putting their lives on the line on both the front lines and villages of a place that desperately needs it.

“We speak for a lot of Americans, we do support them. We wanted to help on both fronts because they equally deserve it and they equally need it,” said Morgan.

Morgan said they are planning to go back again. To donate you can head to rescue82.org.

