Police: Wanted man and officer exchange gunfire, leading to hours-long stand-off

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A wanted man was taken into custody after New Castle police said he shot at an officer who fired back, leading to a standoff.

New Castle police said officers were working with the U.S. Secret Service to arrest Dana Wiley, who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in connection with threats against the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement.

Around 9 a.m., a New Castle officer saw Wiley outside of an apartment in the Harbor Heights housing complex. Police said Wiley started to run and officers chased him. Wiley fired several shots towards a New Castle officer and the New Castle officer fired back, police said.

Wiley ran into an apartment complex and police said he barricaded himself inside. Officers from several agencies were called in and surrounded the building on Booker Drive and Altman Road.

Officers said they made multiple attempts to contact Wiley and eventually used chemical gas inside the apartment.

After several hours, police said Wiley threw a loaded handgun out the window and left the residence. He was taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured.

Since an officer returned fire, New Castle police said the investigation will be turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.