Police seek police impersonator for home invasion, sex assault

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — On Thursday, October 20 Loxley Police received a call from a Rosinton area resident who told police that a white male forced entry into her residence and assaulted her.

The victim stated the suspect was knocking on the door yelling “Police”. As she attempted to open the door, he forced his way inside and struck her in the head with what she described as a small “club” or bat. The two struggled and the suspect forced himself on her sexually.

The victim described the suspect as a white male in, early to mid 40′s, with dark hair in a high and tight cut, stud-type earring in his right ear, Jesus fish tattoo on his lower left forearm just above the watch. He was wearing a Navy colored Polo type shirt with a Logo patch on the chest and Dark cargo pocket-type pants.

This case is currently under investigation and any and all measures are being taken to identify this suspect. The public is asked to contact the Loxley Police with any information they may have on who this individual is.

