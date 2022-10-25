Elementary school teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years appears in court Monday

By Christopher Baker

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A Sacramento elementary school teacher accused of keeping a missing Rancho Cordova teen at her home for almost two years will appear in court Monday.

According to the district, on Thursday, Rancho Cordova Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to a teen that was reported missing on Jun. 9, 2020. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School at the time.

The teen, was 15 when he went missing from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police could not locate him. Then, on Mar. 11, 2022, almost two years later, the teen returned home.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Olivares will appear in Superior Court on Monday at 3 p.m.

Michael Ramirez was reported missing in June of 2020, when he was 15. The report came a few weeks after the teenager was last seen leaving his family’s Rancho Cordova home, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. Although an “extensive search” for him was conducted, the Rancho Cordova police said, officers were unable to find Ramirez. An ongoing investigation led detectives to Olivares.

Ramirez, now 17, “inexplicably returned home” in March of this year, according to Rancho Cordova police, who did not provide additional details about the teen’s disappearance or return.

CBS13 reached out to the school district for comment. They said only that Olivares was a school employee and that she was on administrative leave, but provided no further comment.

“The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment,” said SCUSD in the news release.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to the incident please contact Rancho Cordova Police at (916) 362-5115, or tip information may also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.