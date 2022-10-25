Bullets fly in neighborhood: ‘Things have certainly escalated,’ resident says

By Andrew James

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area.

“In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said.

The virtual community meeting scheduled for Tuesday night comes on the heels of two shootings in the Kenilworth area since September.

“Then, all of a sudden, I heard, like, seven shots in a row — bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” Kenilworth resident Samuel Quick Jr. said of a shooting near his home on Sept. 12.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Kenilworth Park that afternoon after reported gunfire. Witnesses said the shots came from people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire. No injuries were reported.

“I was just lucky. I was sitting right there at the door, looking out my glass door, because I was watching them play tennis,” Quick said.

A brick wall near his driveway was hit by gunfire. He said people playing tennis at Kenilworth Park took cover as the shots rang out.

Asheville police also investigated shots fired in the area the night of Oct. 5. Officers were called to the area near Wyoming and Keebler roads. Police believe the shooting began near Choctaw and Adams streets, before spilling over into the Kenilworth neighborhood.

“I’ve been here six years, tomorrow, and I don’t remember anything at all like this,” Joiner said.

The residents association is taking its concerns to APD, in hopes of finding ways to reduce crime.

“If you have two different battles, in two different parts a month apart, is that the last of it, or might there be more, what can we do to prevent it, why is it happening now here in Kenilworth,” Joiner asked.

The Asheville Police Department declined News 13’s interview request until after the community meeting Tuesday night.

