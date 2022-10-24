Teen hit-and-run suspect arrested after being found yards from where 18-year-old was struck

By KTRK Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A 17-year-old has been charged for allegedly driving off after hitting an 18-year-old woman walking near Benjamin Davis High School, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

The suspect allegedly hit the 18-year-old in the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard, right behind the high school.

Constable Mark Herman said the vehicle drove off, but deputies later found a possible suspect near Spears-Gears Road.

SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that a damaged black car had also been hit by the suspect’s vehicle. Then, yards from that vehicle, SkyEye captured video of the apparent suspect’s vehicle in a ditch.

The 18-year-old taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As for the suspect, he was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

There is an ongoing investigation.

