Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth

By Viviana Lopez & Steve King

LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) — A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in John Prince Park in Lake Worth around 4:30 p.m. shortly after departing Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport. The FAA says the pilot was the only person on board and is expected to survive.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials say when firefighters arrived, they did not see any fire at the scene. The pilot was outside of the plane.

Firefighters then found a fuel leak and officials say they “mitigated the situation.” The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the landing.

The aircraft registration number is N39628.

There were no reports of injuries from anyone on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

