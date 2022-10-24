Pennsylvania National Guard member dies in military training accident

By Heather Lang

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania National Guard member from New Castle died over the weekend in a training accident, military officials said.

Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, died Saturday, Oct. 22, in a crash involving two military vehicles, the National Guard said.

Three other service members were injured in the crash, the military said. They were all treated and released from Hershey Medical Center.

Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident. Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

Spc. Shay was assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and state flags, including at the state Capitol, to fly at half-staff in honor of Spc. Shay.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.