NYPD: 70-year-old woman shot, wounded in Brooklyn, suspect not in custody

By Christina Fan

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A 70-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn and officers are searching for the gunman, police said Monday afternoon.

The woman was shot in the leg while standing on the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Fulton Street at around 2:20 p.m. and taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

She was not the intended target, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

It was not immediately clear who the shooter was aiming for or what prompted him to open fire.

Police believe the shooter is in his 20s and fled on a blue moped. He was last seen wearing a red and white hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, people in the area were outraged over another innocent victim being injured.

“The people of this community are constantly traumatized by this unnecessary violence,” New York City Council Member Chi Ossé wrote on Twitter.

Ossé has an office on the block where the shooting happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.