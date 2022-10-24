Healthcare workers plan to strike at Windham Hospital

By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut (WFSB) — Local healthcare workers in Willimantic said they plan to strike early Monday morning.

Nurses at Windham Memorial Community Hospital said they have been negotiating wage increases, improvements to employee healthcare plans, and improved working conditions surrounding forced overtime.

Another union of almost 300 healthcare workers said it is also considering to strike.

“I am getting from my members – we are headed there – we are headed there, they are tired, they are exhausted, not only from the work but fighting,” said Heather Howlett of United Employees of Windham Hospital.

Donna Handley, president of Windham Hospital, said the hospital worked hard to prevent nurses from walking out on patients. She added that previously, the hospital has been willing to compromise in negotiations.

A strike and rally will occur Monday morning at 7 a.m. outside of the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.