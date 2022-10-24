Deputy stabs man in hospital emergency department after man tries to take gun

By FOX12 Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed a man on civil hold at a hospital after the man charged and tried to take the deputy’s firearm.

Just before 3 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the man was going through the hospital admissions process when he charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

The man ignored the deputy’s orders to stop and continued to try to take his gun. During the struggle, the deputy stabbed the man multiple times. The man was not able to get the deputy’s firearm at any point.

The man was taken to a different hospital to be treated for his injuries. A hospital staff member who tried to help the deputy also sustained minor injuries.

The deputy involved in the incident was placed on critical interest leave while the Washington County Major Crimes Team Investigates.

