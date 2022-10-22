Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars.

According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the home he shared with his girlfriend.

According to the Mobile County DA’s Office, Tran failed to appear to his arraignment. He was picked up Friday morning, and now sits in Metro Jail without bond. He was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and trafficking methamphetamine. Both are felonies.

According to the jail log, Tran has been arrested six times since 2019 for various charges including receiving stolen property, burglary, and a probation violation.

Back in May of last year, deputies said they found guns and a digital scale covered in meth residue in his trailer after a high-speed chase.

Tran plead guilty and was released in September.

The DA’s office said Tran has not yet been given a new court date.

