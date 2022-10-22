Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof

By Stephanie Rodriguez

GREENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school’s roof.

Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21.

“The previous record for the sign up for the run/walk in Greendale was 340. I challenged the kids to break that record. I said if we could get to 350, I will sleep on the roof,” Brock said.

The students and their families smashed the goal with 396 sign-ups.

“We announced it from the office, and we could hear the cheers throughout the building. It was pretty awesome,” Brock said about the moment he told students they beat the goal.

Not only was it a fun incentive, but it was also a learning opportunity for the young students.

“[Brock] is just showing [students] that you can have a good time, make a good time out of anything and reach for your goals, and celebrate them when you reach them,” PTO President for College Park Elementary Danyelle Sun said.

The “Step Up for Better Health Run/Walk” was the reason behind the principal’s rooftop adventure. It is happening at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Greendale High School.

