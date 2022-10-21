Woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons faces several charges

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons now faces several charges.

KOCO 5 dug up the court documents that show the woman, Alicia Anderson, admitted she was helping facilitate drugs in the jails and state agents had been on the investigation for 18 months.

KOCO 5 first reported the Department of Correction’s bust where they found a storage unit in Oklahoma City full of contraband meant to be smuggled into prisons. This week’s arrest puts a face to the crime.

Thirty-two-year-old Anderson faces three charges for bringing contraband into jail and one count of conspiracy. Anderson is in the Hughes County Jail, following an 18-month-long investigation.

She is charged with accepting money to drive people to areas near prisons where they would pilot drones with contraband.

Court documents show back in June of 2021, Anderson documented a contraband drop at the North Fork Prison in Sayre.

In August of this year, an agent with the DOC Office of Inspector General took Anderson into custody for warrants out of Rogers County where she admitted she made approximately four contraband drops a week at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Davis, North Fork and Lawton Correctional Facilities.

Anderson said it was approximately $2,000 a week in revenue for her. She also named another man who helped her operate the drone to drop the contraband.

The DOC spokesperson said, “Combatting the introduction of contraband into state prisons is a never-ending process, which becomes tougher as criminals become more technologically proficient. But this agency remains committed to investing the resources necessary to protect inmates and staff from the dangers these items present in prisons.”

Anderson’s bail is set at $10,000.

