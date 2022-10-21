Video shows Alhambra police officers pull injured driver from burning vehicle after crash

By Web staff

ALHAMBRA, California (KABC) — Incredible video shows the moment Alhambra police officers pulled an injured driver from a burning vehicle after it crashed.

The incident happened early Thursday morning in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The footage shows officers getting him out of the car and walking him to safety as firefighters put out the flames.

Police say the man showed signs of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but has since been released.

