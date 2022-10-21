More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

By Denise Pridgen

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges.

When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.

As part of their investigation, the officers found Goldsmith to be in possession of 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana products and $46,000.

Goldsmith was charged with the following:

Trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II) Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana Maintain a dwelling for controlled substances Carrying a concealed gun Reckless driving Possession of drug paraphernalia Seized items included:

Sentry Arms Mini-Draco pistol (7.62×39 cal) Spike Tactical AR-15 rifle (.223 cal) FN PS90 rifle (5.7×28 cal) Zastava Arms pistol (7.62×39 cal) Spike Tactical Crusader AR-15 rifle (.223 cal) FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7×28 cal) FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7×28 cal) S&W 357 Magnum revolver (.357 cal) Glock 29 pistol (10mm) Glock 23 pistol (.40 cal) Glock 30 pistol (.45 cal) Glock 42 pistol (.380 cal) S&W Bodyguard pistol (.380 cal) 424.26 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges $46,294 Money counters, vacuum sealers, scales Multiple drum and extended magazines

Goldsmith, who was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Tuesday evening, was released Wednesday on a $50,000 secured bond.

APD detectives encourage anyone who has information about illegal gun or drug activity to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. People may also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in the app store). People may also contact APD at 828-252-1110.

