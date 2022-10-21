20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop

By Greta Serrin

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week.

San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. They stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Main Street in Ripon for expired registration and tailgating.

K9 Rango alerted the deputies of narcotics in the vehicle and that’s when 15 to 20,000 fentanyl “M30” pills were found, the sheriff’s office said. The dangerous synthetic opioid was hidden inside hair gel containers.

Abril Campos, 32, was arrested and booked for the possession of narcotics for sale. She also received a citation for expired registration and tailgating, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office warned that the pills found were both the blue-colored ones and the “rainbow” fentanyl showing up recently across the country.

“Testing has indicated that the “rainbow” pills may be more potent, and present a higher risk of overdose,” the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.