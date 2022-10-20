Burned home in Golden listed for $840,000

By JENNIFER MCRAE

COLORADO (KCNC) — A home in Golden that appears to be burned has been listed for $840,000. Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there.

It’s no surprise that property in Colorado is at a premium and this latest listing on Zillow is no exception.

The lot is listed at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. It shows several pictures of the property, including how badly the house has been damaged, apparently from a fire.

The roof is charred and parts of the walls have collapsed onto the floor.

The listing states, “Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views.”

It also includes details like, “all utilities are installed but turned off” and “the foundation can be used for the new home.”

So far, the property has been listed for one week and is still available.

