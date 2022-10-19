Woman caught in crossfire of shootout between cars near Atlantic Station

By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Police say an innocent bystander appears to have been caught in the crossfire of a shootout between cars overnight near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta Police officers arrived at 17th and Peachtree streets around 12:30 a.m. and found a car stopped in the middle of the road at the traffic light. When they looked inside, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe this incident was the result of a running gun battle at two locations. Buildings were also hit but no additional bystanders were injured.

Police say they found multiple bullet casings. They say there was a black SUV involved, possibly a Cadillac or GMC involved.

Detectives are currently working to get surveillance video to get further information. Right now, they are trying to figure out how this all started and say they are vowing to take strong action against those involved.

This shooting comes on the heels of residents at one nearby complex expressing concern for their safety to Atlanta News First after another woman was hit by a stray bullet outside of the movie theater earlier ten days ago.

