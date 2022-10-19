Two face murder charges in overdose death; Over 8 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An extensive investigation into the fatal overdose of a Western North Carolina resident has led to the arrest of two people.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a residence in Ellenboro on March 21, 2022 in reference to an overdose death. When they arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old Amanda Lee Nash at the home.

Officials say toxicology reports revealed Nash had died from a lethal dose of fentanyl she had ingested. As a result of the months-long investigation done by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation division, Narcotics division and Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), Nathan Carpenter Beason, of Ellenboro, and Evelyn Marie Robertson, of Mooresboro, were charged with second-degree murder, death by distribution and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II.

Investigators located Beason on Oct. 17, 2022 at the Econo Lodge in Forest City, where he was observed going into a hotel room for a few minutes, then leaving, according to the sheriff’s office press release. He was taken into custody as he was attempting to leave the hotel.

Soon after, authorities confiscated 8.1 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant on the hotel room. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size.

Additionally, Cody Lammonds was charged with maintaining a vehicle / dwelling place with controlled substance and trafficking opium or heroin. Kimberly Lammonds was also charged with maintaining a vehicle / dwelling place with controlled substance.

Robertson was taken into custody at her home in Mooresboro on Oct. 18.

Both Beason and Robertson received a $450,000.00 secured bond.

Lammonds received a $300,000.00 secured bond and Lammonds received a $50,000.00 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says investigations into other incidents are underway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.