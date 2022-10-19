Former VCU basketball player found safe in NC after being reported missing Monday

By WAYNE EPPS JR

Click here for updates on this story

Henrico County, Virginia (Richmond Times-Dispatch) — Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina.

Henrico Police issued the update Wednesday afternoon that Brandenberg was located with the assistance of law enforcement officials in North Carolina.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern, their shares on social media and work to locate him,” Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Pecka wrote in an email, updating Brandenberg’s status. “We know this positive news of Rob being found safe brings relief to many in our community, especially his family and loved ones.”

Pecka said that Brandenberg is well and that no criminal violations have been committed.

Brandenberg, before Wednesday, was last seen on Monday morning. Wenah Malenda, Brandenburg’s girlfriend, said he was sleeping at their residence then. But when she returned home later Monday, he was gone.

He left a note, but she and other family and friends were unable to make contact with him or find his whereabouts. A missing person’s report was entered with Henrico Police early Monday afternoon, and the department officially classified him as missing on Tuesday.

Brandenberg, subsequently, was in a national database that flags missing persons to law enforcement. On Wednesday, Pecka said, contact between Brandenberg and law enforcement in North Carolina was made. The contact, because Brandenberg was listed as missing, was reported.

Brandenberg confirmed to officials that he would be reaching out to his loved ones.

A native of Cincinnati, Brandenberg played at VCU from 2010-14. He was a freshman on the 2011 Final Four team.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.