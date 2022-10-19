Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children’s Stadium

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night’s game, injuring some fans.

Terry Tumey, the Fresno State Director of Athletics, confirmed in a statement that, “a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section.”

When the shards of glass fell, fans in the seats below were injured. It’s unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The member of the coaching staff who broke the window has been put on administrative leave.

An investigation is now underway.

Full statement from Terry Tumey, Fresno State Director of Athletics:

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section. We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the Athletic Department deeply regrets that this incident occurred. A member of the coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation has been completed.”

