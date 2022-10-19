Dropped cell phone leads to suspect in McDowell County motorcycle thefts

By Denise Pridgen

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Nebo man was charged in the theft of two motorcycles after his cell phone was found in the area.

Travis Wilson, 43, faces two counts of felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 28, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Marion home for a report of two stolen motorcycles. The homeowner found one of his motorcycles and the suspect not far from his home. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Deputies then found a cell phone belonging to Wilson in the area.

Both motorcycles were recovered.

A magistrate issued Wilson a $10,000 secured bond.

