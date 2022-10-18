Woman said someone tried to steal her dog while walking in East Nashville neighborhood

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking in her neighborhood.

The woman said it’s an issue she’s hearing about more and more in the Five Points area of East Nashville.

She said she was walking along the road when a man jumped out of a van and lunged at her dog.

“I was so scared. I didn’t know what to do,” the woman said.

A shocking situation that has left the woman still on edge. She asked not to share her name or show her face out of fear.

“I don’t know who you call when your dog has almost been dognapped,” the woman said. “I was walking my dog down the street, and I noticed a car coming towards us really slow.”

The woman said within seconds a man jumped out of the van and ran straight for her dog Bosco, a purebred Labrador.

“He scooped up my dog, and he’s huge, he’s a big dog, and he tried taking him and my dog started struggling and fighting, and I’m grabbing on the leash trying to pull him,” the woman said.

As the two struggled for Bosco, the woman said he whipped his head around and bit the man, forcing him to let go before speeding off.

“I grabbed Bosco and we just took off running back to the house,” the woman said.

After calling police, the woman said officers told her they have had other calls of dogs being taken.

“Thank God Bosco is about 80 pounds because he wasn’t that easy to take, but somebody else’s dog might be, and I know how I would feel if I lost my dog. I’d be devastated and I don’t want anybody to lose their dog,” the woman said.

Neighbors are now warning each other to keep an eye out and hold your dog close while walking in the area.

