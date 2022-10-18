Remains of 31-year-old man missing since March 2022 found near Austin

By KTRK Staff

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) — The remains of a missing 31-year-old Conroe man have been identified after he was last seen in Austin over seven months ago.

Authorities found skeletal remains north of SH-45 and Mopac Expressway near Austin on Oct. 11.

In an update on Sunday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were positively identified as belonging to Timothy J. Perez.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.

Perez was reported missing on March 5, 2022 while he was in Austin to visit his brother.

His father said Perez told his family he was heading home around 10:30 p.m., but a couple hours later, he told his dad he was running out of gas and was lost.

His parents then got in their car to head to Austin, but got a call from police around 4:20 a.m. saying they found his vehicle near an exit off I-35. The 31-year-old was nowhere to be found.

His car was found about 15 miles from Perez’s brother’s home with a cold motor and an empty gas tank, according to police.

“Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family,” said Commander John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division.

