OSP: Nearly 9K pounds of processed marijuana found during traffic stop in Eagle Point

By Web staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Thousands of pounds of processed marijuana was seized by Oregon State Police during a traffic stop last week.

The traffic stop happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at about 3 p.m. A trooper stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on SR-62 in Eagle Point.

OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in the exportation of marijuana. During a consent search of the cargo trailer, the trooper found about 350 garbage bags containing dried, processed marijuana which weighed about 8,850 pounds.

The driver, identified by OSP as 30-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Plascencia, from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released.

OSP was helped during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

