Massive fire at vacant building in midtown Atlanta under investigation

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A massive fire in midtown Atlanta left thousands without power late Monday night.

The flames erupted around 10 p.m. at an apartment building and within minutes, the fire had spread.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says the building was vacant. It’s a three-story apartment building located at 48 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk, just blocks from Piedmont Park.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to get the flames under control. Three areas of the building collapsed, making it difficult for fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

There was no electricity to the building, but the fire did impact neighbors by knocking out power. At one point, 5,000 people were without power. The blackout stretched from North Avenue all the way down to 13th Street, but power crews were able to get it restored quickly.

The fire captain says he has an idea of how it all started.

“Most likely, vagrants who have occupied the building started the fire. Just an assumption because there is no power to the building,” said Captain Ronald Slatton with Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.