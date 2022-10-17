Nearly 3,000 homes under ‘Go Now’ evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire

By KPTV Staff, Jeffrey Lindblom and Soyoung Kim

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — The Nakia Creek Fire grew to about 3-square-miles Sunday and fire officials have ordered “Level 3: Go Now” evacuations for nearly 3,000 homes as easterly winds drove flames and grounded aircraft, according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officials with the Washougal and Mt. Pleasant School Districts canceled school for Monday, Oct. 17.

On Sunday night, officials said the Nakia Creek Fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres in size and is currently at 5% containment, and they have also heard of additional fires near Chelatchie Prairie and Sunset Campground within Clark County, and several in Skamania County.

County sheriff deputies and search and rescue are working to close roads and notify homes within the evacuation zones.

Currently, 28,765 homes are under “Level 1: Be Ready” notice, 5,017 homes are under “Level 2: Be Set” notice and 2,903 homes are under “Level 3: Go Now” notice.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Camas at:

Camas Church of Nazarene, 2204 Northeast Birch Street

On Monday morning, a Red Cross volunteer told FOX 12 that currently 30 people are staying at the shelter and they still have plenty of room for more people. Animals are welcome inside the church, but only in the lobby area.

The Cowlitz Tribe and Ilani has made parking lots available for vehicles as well:

Parking Lots 10 and 11 Please put a sign in the vehicle window: “Fire Evacuee” Parking Only, Gray water will need to be dumped at Gee Creek Rest Area

Livestock Shelter Location:

Executive Horse Council Call 360-607-2535 for Assistance

The sheriff’s office said anyone who needs assistance with evacuations to call (360) 992-9229.

Updates can be found on the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency Facebook page.

This is developing news and will be updated.

