Breast cancer awareness particularly poignant for TowBoatUS Annapolis/Baltimore captains

By Breana Ross

PASADENA, Maryland (WBAL) — A Maryland company is spreading awareness on the water for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

TowBoatUS Annapolis/Baltimore painted one of its boats pink, and it means so much to the captain who navigates it.

Capt. Mike Booher is used to getting some stares when he’s behind the wheel.

“I get a couple questions, and it’s nice because I get to bring it up to people and explain why we’re doing it,” Booher said.

Booher’s boat is one of five with TowBoatUS that’s painted pink this month. The others are all over the country.

“They asked me to do it, and I was like, we don’t really have a connection to breast cancer. Our family, we just don’t have that. But I started asking around, and I found three of our captains that did have a very close connection to breast cancer,” said Christine Plummer, co-owner of TowBoatUS Annapolis/Baltimore.

“In fifth grade, I lost my mother to breast cancer,” Booher said. “My grandmother had fought and beat breast cancer. And then my sister, she had the genetic testing done, and so, from those results, she had a preventative double mastectomy.”

For Booher, this is so much more than a pink boat. It’s a way to start what could be a life-saving conversation.

“I wanted to do what I could to raise awareness, so people get tested. Early detection makes things a lot easier,” Booher said. “Throughout the state, wherever you are, if you see pink, you should be thinking, ‘Did I get my mammogram?'”

The owners of TowBoatUS Annapolis/Baltimore have started a contest. Anyone who sees the bright pink boat out on the water can post a photo of it on social media with #RedIsReady or #BreastCancerAwareness, or post the photo to the company’s Facebook page and enter to win a gold membership.

The company is also collecting financial donations for Susan G. Komen.

