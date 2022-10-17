A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest gourd

By Yukare Nakayama

WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother.

Montsma, an avid gardener, said at this moment, his pumpkin is the largest gourd in the state. He said he put his gardening skills to the test to battle for the Wisconsin Giants Pumpkin Growers competition.

“Being a gardener, competitive pumpkin growing has been part of my life so yeah now I’m getting the label ‘ oh you’re the guy the grows the big pumpkins,'” said Montsma.

He’s been competing for seven years. He said his gourd grows from 40 up to 50 lbs. a day. His secret ingredient? Good soil.

“I feed a lot of fish and seaweed fertilizer two to three four times a week,” said the gardener.

Hitting his two-thousand-pound mark meant more to Montsma because it was a milestone he promised he’d achieve for his mother.

“This one’s really special because we lost my mom in 2012 to cancer and before she passed away, I made a promise to her that someday I will grow a big pumpkin in her memory.”

The giant gourd can be found at the Tom Dooley Apple Orchard in Waupun.

