Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine.

Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as several misdemeanor charges.

An officer stopped Solgot’s vehicle early Tuesday morning after he noticed she was driving left of the centerline.

During the traffic stop, the officer learned that Solgot was driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance, the Mooresville Police Department said on Facebook.

The officer called for a tow truck to impound Solgot’s vehicle and then started a search of the vehicle’s contents.

Police say it was at this point that Solgot admitted to having drugs inside the vehicle and told the officer where to look.

The officer found two glass smoking pipes, eight hypodermic needles, one small baggie of heroin, one small baggie of methamphetamine, and just over 5.5 ounces of cocaine, which is just shy of a half-pound, Mooresville police say.

The estimated street value of the drugs in Solgot’s possession was about $19,000, according to police.

