Lancaster County school board holds meeting over transgender athletes

By Jeremy Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Manheim Township School Board in Lancaster County became the latest to take issue on the topic of transgender athletes.

The school board meeting began at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and was open to the public.

Public comment started around 30 minutes into the meeting, and is still going as of 10 p.m.

The auditorium hosted dozens of community members. Many of them in favor of research.

“I applaud this motion to study the issue of biological males playing on women’s sports teams, and the ramifications of making this the norm,” said one participant of the meeting.

While others in attendance felt the issue should not be taken any further.

“We as a society are treating an entire group of young people like a laboratory experiment. It is scientifically irresponsible and is morally reprehensible,” said another participant.

No matter which side, parents are wanting to protect their children.

“We are not banning transgender athletes from playing the sports they love. Our goal is to protect the rights of girls to compete fairly in sports,” a parent said.

Discussions were ongoing as of 11 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.